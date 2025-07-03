Europe denying Iran its right to peaceful nukes renders any talks senseless — top diplomat

DUBAI, July 3. /TASS/. Iran will view as meaningless any talks with European countries if they continue to demand that Tehran abandon its inherent right to develop a peaceful nuclear program, the Islamic Republic's top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi, warned.

"If the Coordinator of the JCPOA Joint Commission (the EU’s diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas - TASS) believes that the objective of any potential negotiation is 'ending Iran’s nuclear program,' it means that <…> the participation and role of the European Union and its member states, plus UK, in any future negotiation would be irrelevant and therefore meaningless," Iran’s top diplomat wrote in a post on X, commenting on Kallas’ call to restart negotiations on "ending" Iran’s nuclear program as soon as possible.

The statements from Kallas show that the provisions of the NPT which recognizes the right of every signatory country to develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, or the JCPOA itself, or the provisions of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 "no longer hold any validity" for her, Abbas concluded.

In 2015, Tehran and global powers Russia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States, Germany and France, reached an agreement to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue and adopted the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The treaty marked an end of the crisis that began in 2002 when Western countries accused Tehran of developing nuclear weapons. US leader Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement during his first term as president in 2018 and reinstated all US sanctions on Iran.

In response, the Islamic Republic declared in 2020 that it would scale back its commitments under the JCPOA and restrict access for International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors.

In 2025, five rounds of talks have been held between Iran and the United States but no result has been achieved as Israel launched a military operation against Iran and the United States delivered airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Delegates from Britain, Germany, and France, or the European troika, too, held talks with Tehran but they failed to mediate a new agreement on the Iranian peaceful nuclear program.