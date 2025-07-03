Israeli TV claims Israel is secretly in contact with Russia regarding Iran, Syria

TEL AVIV, July 3. /TASS/. Israeli state broadcaster Kan claims that Israel and Russia are secretly maintaining contacts regarding the settlement of conflict situations in Israel’s relations with Iran and Syria.

According to its information, it is about "high-level diplomatic talks" that began after the end of Israel's military campaign against Iran, which lasted from June 13 to 24. The stated goal of this operation was to destroy the Islamic Republic's missile and nuclear programs. Tehran responded with missile attacks on Israeli territory. On the night of June 22, the United States entered the conflict by attacking three nuclear facilities in Iran. In response, on June 23, the Islamic Republic launched a missile strike on the largest American air base in the Middle East, Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, and on June 24, Washington announced a ceasefire between the parties.

As Kan notes, the dialogue began "about a week" after the end of the campaign and in light of Moscow's signals about its readiness to "act as a mediator" between Iran and Israel. The television and radio company especially stresses that "Moscow did not arm Tehran" during the 12-day conflict. In addition, the Israeli side maintains contacts with Russia "in connection with efforts to achieve a political solution" regarding Syria, Kan claims.

At the same time, Israel is seeking to achieve diplomatic guarantees regarding Iran in dialogue with the United States, the television and radio company notes. The issue is expected to be one of the topics of conversation between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump during their meeting in Washington next week, Kan reports.

On June 13, immediately after the start of a 12-day exchange of blows between Israel and Iran, the Kremlin press service reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expressed Moscow's readiness to provide mediation services in the situation of the Israeli-Iranian conflict. On the same day, the Kremlin reported a conversation between Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, following which it was stated that Russia will continue close contacts with both Iran and Israel in order to avoid harmful consequences of their conflict for the entire Middle East.

Speaking at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 20, Putin stressed that Russia is not seeking to mediate in the conflict between Iran and Israel, but is "offering its own ideas" for a settlement. According to him, Russia will only be happy if these ideas "seem attractive to both countries." At the same time, Putin noted that he sees possible points of contact for Iran and Israel.