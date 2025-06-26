Kim unveils tourist area in Wonsan, Russian ambassador invited to ceremony — agency

SEOUL, June 26. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended an inaugural ceremony of the Wonsan Kalma Coastal Tourist Area, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The ceremony took place on June 24. "The Russian ambassador to the DPRK and his embassy members were invited as special guests," KCNA said.

The Wonsan Kalma Coastal Tourist Area, with an outdoor water part on its territory, will open for domestic tourists from July 1. "The tourist area houses hotels and hostels with accommodations for nearly 20 000 people that the guests at home and abroad can choose according to their tastes," KCNA noted.

"Kim Jong Un cut the inaugural tape," it said, adding the the country’s leader "went round various places of the Wonsan Kalma coastal tourist area <…> together with leading officials of the Party and the government."

According to Pak Thae Song, premier of the DPRK Cabinet, who addressed the ceremony, noted that Kim Jong Un had paid much attention to the construction of the world-class resort and had visited the site several times. "The Wonsan Kalma coastal tourist area will shine as a monument to the people-first idea and leadership of the Workers' Party of Korea," the agency quoted him as saying.

In his speech, the North Korean leader stated that the country has diverse and rich tourist resources "and the political safety and institutional stability peculiar to it, tourist industry is of great prospective significance as a motive power promoting the efflorescence and the development of the cultural field," KCNA said.