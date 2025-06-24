Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain lift restrictions on airspace flights

DUBAI, June 24. /TASS/. Qatar has lifted restrictions on flights within its airspace, which had been closed shortly before Iran’s missile strike on the Al-Udeid airbase, the country’s aviation regulator announced as reported by the Qatar News Agency.

"The Civil Aviation Authority has announced the resumption of air traffic within Qatar’s airspace. The situation has returned to normal following the implementation of necessary measures in coordination with the relevant authorities," the statement said.

Qatar’s airspace had been closed for approximately 4.5 hours. Following Iran’s missile launches toward Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait also closed their airspace. The UAE authorities have not officially announced flight restrictions; however, the Flightradar service reported that the country’s airspace was effectively closed to civilian aviation.

Around 10:30 PM local time (coinciding with Moscow time), Bahrain and Kuwait lifted their flight restrictions. Dubai airports also announced the resumption of operations after a brief pause. At the same time, the emirate’s government press service warned that some flights might be delayed or canceled.