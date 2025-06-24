{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Trump’s comments turned Iran’s ‘devastating’ response into national humiliation — lawmaker

Earlier, the US president described Tehran’s retaliatory strike on the US base in Qatar as weak in a post on the social network Truth Social
American President Donald Trump AP Photo/Alex Brandon
American President Donald Trump
© AP Photo/Alex Brandon

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump, through his public remarks, turned Iran’s missile response to the US strike on its nuclear facilities into yet another humiliation for the Islamic Republic, Chairman of the Russian Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building Andrey Klishas said on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the US president described Tehran’s retaliatory strike on the US base in Qatar as weak in a post on the social network Truth Social, stating that 13 out of 14 missiles had been intercepted. He also claimed that Iran had warned the US in advance of its intention to strike the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

"Through his conciliatory comments, Trump has turned Iran’s ‘devastating’ response into yet another humiliation for the Islamic Republic," Klishas noted.

Israel launched a military operation against Iran during the night of June 13. Less than 24 hours later, the Islamic Republic carried out a retaliatory strike. The exchange of attacks continues. The United States entered the armed conflict nine days after its escalation: during the night of June 22, US forces struck three Iranian nuclear facilities. On the evening of June 23, Tehran launched a missile strike on the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US military installation in the Middle East.

Tags
United StatesIranDonald Trump
