Iran used same number of missiles against US base as US used against its nuclear sites

TEHRAN, June 23. /TASS/. Iran used the same number of missiles to attack the US Al Udeid airbase in Qatar as the number of bombs dropped by the US on Iranian nuclear facilities, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said in a statement.

"The number of missiles used during this successful operation was the same as the number of bombs used by the United States to attack Iranian nuclear facilities and the base that was attacked by Iranian forces was located far from cities and dwelling neighborhoods in Qatar," says the statement as quoted by the Iranian state-run broadcaster.

According to the statement, the operation posed no threat to Qatar and Tehran wants to preserve warm and friendly relations with Doha.