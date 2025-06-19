Iran urges UN Security Council to demand Israel halt attacks on nuclear facilities

UNITED NATIONS, June 19. /TASS/. Iran calls on the UN Security Council to demand from Israel an immediate halt to attacks on the country’s nuclear facilities, Iran's permanent representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani said in a letter sent to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and members of the Security Council.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran urges, once again, the Security Council and the Secretary-General to take an unambiguous and principled position in condemning Israel’s unlawful military strikes on Iran’s peaceful nuclear sites and facilities under IAEA safeguards. Iran also urges the Security Council to demand an immediate cessation of all such attacks and to reaffirm the inviolability of safeguarded nuclear sites and facilities, in line with international law and the Charter of the United Nations, the Statute of the Agency, and IAEA General Conference Resolutions," the letter said.

However, Iran's mission to the UN "notes with deep concern credible reports that the United States, a Depositary State of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), is considering providing support to Israel’s ongoing campaign of military aggression." "Such a move would not only constitute a grave breach of the NPT but would set an irreversibly dangerous precedent, eroding the foundations of the global non-proliferation regime," Amir Saeid Iravani emphasized.