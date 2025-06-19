Iranian lawmaker sees Hormuz Strait closure as proper response to possible US attack

TEHRAN, June 19. /TASS/. A closure of the Strait of Hormuz would be a justified measure in response to a potential US move to join the conflict with Iran on Israel’s side, Iranian parliament member Ali Yazdihah said.

"If the criminal enemy, led by the United States, wants to enter the war against our country on the side of the Zionists, then the Islamic Republic of Iran certainly has a legal right to disrupt the smooth flow of oil trade between the Americans and Western countries in order to put pressure on them," he told the Mehr news agency.

According to the lawmaker, "Iran allows free navigation in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz as long as its vital interests are not at risk."

On June 19, Benham Saeidi, member of the Iranian parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy, said that Tehran was considering the possibility of closing the Strait of Hormuz in response to the actions of the country's enemies.

Up to 30% of global LNG supplies and up to 20% of global oil and oil products exports currently pass through the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian authorities have repeatedly warned that they could restrict navigation in the Strait of Hormuz in case of a threat to national security.

Bloomberg reported earlier that the US was preparing for a possible strike on Iran in the coming days. According to the Wall Street Journal, US President Donald Trump told his aides on June 17 that he had approved attack plans for Iran but withheld a final order to see if Tehran would abandon its nuclear program.