Donald Trump’s backing could grant Israel hegemony over Middle East — WP

WASHINGTON, June 18. /TASS/. Israel could establish itself as the Middle East’s dominant power with support from US President Donald Trump, The Washington Post wrote.

According to the publication, while Trump used to cast himself as a man of "peace" and a "dealmaker" aiming to stabilize a volatile region and end wars, he now appears prepared to join one. With the US president on its side, Israel would emerge as the Middle East’s clear hegemon, the newspaper argues.

Earlier, ABC News reported that the next 24 to 48 hours would be critical for the Israel-Iran conflict as Washington was determining whether a diplomatic solution is possible or if the president might resort to military action. According to Israel’s Channel 12, Israeli officials believe the US is close to joining the Jewish state’s operation.

Earlier, the Axios portal reported, citing its sources, that Trump is looking at joining Israel’s operation against Iran and striking its nuclear facilities. The US leader himself said that there are currently no plans to eliminate Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, but demanded "an unconditional surrender" from him. Subsequently, The Wall Street Journal reported that no decision on an attack on Iran was made at Trump’s private meeting with his top advisers in the White House Situation Room.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again on June 14 and in the early hours of June 15. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.