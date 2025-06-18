Zelensky cancels press conference and leaves Canada after failed meeting with Trump

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky cancelled his press conference during his visit to Canada due to US President Donald Trump’s early departure from the Group of Seven (G7) summit, Ukrainian news outlet the Kyiv Independent reported, citing a source.

According to the publication, Zelensky followed suit, cutting his visit short without speaking to journalists in Calgary. He is said to have returned to Ukraine.

Trump left the G7 talks on June 17, ahead of schedule. Shortly after, it was reported that Zelensky, who had hoped for a meeting with Trump, also left the event. According to The Wall Street Journal, Zelensky left the G7 summit without the support he had hoped to rally. During the discussions, Trump reportedly opposed new sanctions against Russia. Reuters also reported that G7 leaders dropped plans for a joint statement on Ukraine due to US objections.