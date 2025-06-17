Israeli defense chief warns Khamenei may share Saddam Hussein’s fate over war crimes

TEL AVIV, June 17. /TASS/. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is committing war crimes against Israeli civilians, Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz stated following an operational meeting.

After accusing Khamenei of war crimes, Katz said that the Iranian supreme leader risks sharing the fate of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, who was captured by American troops and executed for crimes against humanity after the US-led coalition invaded Iraq.

"I warn the Iranian dictator against continuing to commit war crimes and firing missiles at Israeli civilians. He [Khamenei] should remember what happened to the dictator in the country neighboring Iran who went down this path against the State of Israel," the Ynet news website wrote, quoting Katz as saying.

The Israeli defense minister added that Israel would continue to carry out strikes on military targets in Tehran throughout the day. Katz in fact confirmed that the Israeli Air Force had attacked the headquarters of the Iranian state-run broadcaster IRIB in Tehran on Monday. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier that it had struck "a communication center" allegedly used for military purposes under the guise of civilian activity. However, the Israeli side did not explicitly mention that it was the building of the Iranian state television and radio company.

"We will continue today to act against regime targets and military targets in Tehran as we did yesterday against the propaganda and incitement broadcasting authority. I call on the residents of Tehran to evacuate from those places in accordance with the instructions of the IDF spokesperson in Persian - for their protection," Katz said.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion, aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.