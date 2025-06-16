Iranian state-run broadcaster’s office engulfed in flames after Israeli strike

DUBAI, June 16. /TASS/. A large fire broke out at the office of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) television channel, following an Israeli strike.

The Islamic Republic’s state TV has shown footage of the burning building, which was attacked by Israel earlier on Monday.

IRIB public communications office warned that disruptions in its TV and radio broadcasts are possible. A brief pause occurred right after the strike.

Footage from the scene shows serious damage to the building. A column of smoke, visible from afar, is rising above it.