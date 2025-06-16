Israel seeks to redraw Middle East map, says Iraqi PM

CAIRO, June 16. /TASS/. By attacking Iran, the Israeli authorities aim to expand military operations in the region and reshape the Middle East map, Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad al-Sudani said.

"Israel intends to escalate the war in the region in order to draw a new map of the Middle East," he noted, as cited by the Shafaq News TV channel.

At a meeting with a group of diplomats accredited in Baghdad, al-Sudani emphasized "Iran’s legitimate right to self-defense in accordance with the rules of the United Nations." In this regard, the Iraqi prime minister pointed to "the failure of the international community," which, in his words, "is responsible for maintaining peace and security in the Middle East."

Al-Sudani called for ending "[Israel’s] aggression and finding a peaceful solution through talks," expressing full support for Iran.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Iran carried out a retaliatory attack in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again in the following days. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.