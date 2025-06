TEL AVIV, June 16. /TASS/. The number of people hospitalized after Iran's latest attack on Israel has reached 29, the Israeli ambulance service Magen David Adom (Red Shield of David) reported.

"After the latest missile strikes, MDA teams hospitalized 29 people with injuries: three in moderate condition and 26 in mild condition," the service said in a statement posted on the social network X.

Search and rescue operations in the affected areas of the country are continuing.