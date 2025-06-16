Recent Israeli strikes on Tehran kill more than 70 women and children — Iranian MFA

DUBAI, June 16. /TASS/. As many as 73 women and children have been killed in three recent strikes by the Israel Defense Forces on Tehran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei reported.

"Israeli propaganda (pretends not to cause - TASS) any damage to residential buildings. In reality, a total of 73 women and children have been killed as a result of three recent strikes on Tehran," he wrote on the X social network.

He noted that the bodies of 10 of the 20 children killed in the collapse of a residential building in the city of Shahid Chamran are under the rubble.