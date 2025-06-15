50 fighter jets attack nuclear project facilities in Tehran at night — Israeli army

TEL AVIV, June 15. /TASS/. On Sunday night, 50 Israeli fighter jets attacked the facilities of the Iranian nuclear project in Tehran, the press service of the Israeli army said.

"Throughout the night, Israeli Air Force fighter jets flew over Tehran and struck infrastructure and targets of the Iranian nuclear project, under the guidance of the Intelligence Directorate," the statement said.

"The strike targeted more than 80 objectives, including the headquarters of the Iranian Ministry of Defense, the headquarters of the nuclear project (SPND), and additional targets where the Iranian regime hid the nuclear archive."

The army said that as part of Operation Rising Lion, it struck over 170 targets and more than 720 military infrastructure components in less than three days.

"The IDF continues to intensify the blow to the Iranian nuclear threat, targeting its heart and depriving it of critical capabilities and components for weapon production," the statement said.

The Rising Lion operation was launched on the night of June 13 aiming to undermine Iran’s nuclear program.

The Islamic Republic retaliated in less than a day. On June 14 and on the night of June 15, Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again. Both states reported deaths and injuries as a result of these attacks, acknowledged that some objects on their territories were hit, but stated that the damage was limited.