Jordan, Syria close airspace — air traffic controllers

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The airspace of Jordan is closed again for all types of aircraft, the flight control service of the Amman International Airport told TASS.

"The airspace was closed due to operational reasons," a spokesperson said. Flights to country’s airports and transit flights are terminated provisionally until 05:00 a.m. UTC of June 15, he added.

Syria has also closed its airspace, the air traffic control service of the Damascus Flight Information Region told TASS.

"The airspace is closed until 10:00 a.m. UTC of Sunday, June 15, due to operational reasons," a spokesperson said.