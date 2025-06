TEHRAN, June 13. /TASS/. The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force, Major General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, has been killed in Israeli strikes, the IRGC confirmed in a statement.

"The brutal terrorist aggression and crimes committed by the Zionist regime today resulted in the martyrdom of the valiant and illustrious commander of the Aerospace Force, IRGC Major General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, along with a group of brave and loyal servicemen," the statement says.