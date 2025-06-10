US cuts costs for Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative — Pentagon chief

WASHINGTON, June 10. /TASS/. The United States is reducing spending on the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said.

"It is a reduction in this budget," the Pentagon chief said at a hearing in the House of Representatives on the issue of USAI funding plans by the administration of President Donald Trump. This program is one of Washington's arms supply channels to Kiev.

"As you know, this administration takes a very different view of that conflict. We believe a negotiated, peaceful settlement is in the best interests of both parties and our nation's interests, especially with all the competing interests around the globe.

"I don't think the word victory has been well defined, or the path to it, and as a result, a path to peace that stops the killing and the carnage is something that President Trump is very interested in.".