European Commission plans to sanction Nord Stream infrastructure on June 10 — FT

LONDON, June 10. /TASS/. The European Commission will present the 18th package of sanctions against Russia today, which will include a proposal to ban the use of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline infrastructure, the Financial Times reported citing sources.

According to the newspaper, the package will also include lowering the price cap for Russian oil from $60 to $45 per barrel.

According to the publication, the EC will also add some "security measures" for Belgium to the next sanctions package, which will supposedly protect the country from legal claims from Moscow. As part of the already existing restrictive measures, the Belgian authorities froze the assets of the Bank of Russia in the amount of about 190 billion euros, the newspaper recalled.

FT noted that after the presentation, the package will be discussed by the EU member states, which will have to unanimously approve the restrictions. As the publication pointed out, Slovakia and Hungary had previously hinted at the possibility of blocking the introduction of new sanctions against Russia, fearing that such measures would complicate the negotiation process on Ukraine. At the same time, the newspaper's sources stressed that they were optimistic about the approval of the restrictions. In their opinion, the new sanctions could be approved by the end of July.

On May 16, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen once again said that it was necessary "to increase pressure on Russia" and promised to introduce "new sanctions" against the Nord Stream pipelines, energy and Russia's financial sector. Later, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced his support for the EC's proposal to impose sanctions against Nord Streams.