IAEA cooperated with Israel against Iran — intelligence source

DUBAI, June 10. /TASS/. In an operation to gain access to a secret archive of Israeli documents, the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence discovered that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had been passing confidential letters from Tehran to the IAEA "containing sensitive information" to Israeli intelligence agencies through secret channels, Fars news agency reported on Tuesday citing a source in the Iranian intelligence.

"These documents clearly show that instead of playing a neutral role, the IAEA has become an instrument serving the objectives of the Zionist regime," the agency quoted the source as saying.

According to Fars, the IAEA also allegedly disclosed to Israel the names of Iranian nuclear scientists, who were later assassinated in sabotage attacks.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry, the agency noted, "will resort to firm diplomatic steps in response to these gross violations" by the IAEA.

On June 7, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that Iranian special services have obtained an archive of confidential documents on Israel’s nuclear program.

On the following day, Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib said Iran would publish those classified documents soon. He described them as "a trove," which will enhance the Islamic Republic’s attack capabilities.