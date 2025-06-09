Trump, Rubio stumble while walking up ramp ahead of departing New Jersey

WASHINGTON, June 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio stumbled while ascending the ramp before departing from the airport in Morristown, New Jersey, according to a Fox News broadcast.

The president stepped off the plane and stumbled about halfway up the ramp but quickly regained his balance. Before boarding the aircraft, he turned and waved to journalists.

Rubio, who followed Trump up the ramp, also stumbled.

Trump had spent the weekend at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and is now at his country residence in Camp David, Maryland, according to journalists from his press pool.

Trump has repeatedly drawn attention to similar stumbles by his predecessor, Joe Biden, citing them as evidence of Biden’s deteriorating condition and inability to lead the country.