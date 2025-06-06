Attacks ahead of meeting between IAEA, Rosatom chiefs 'pressure tool,' ZNPP believes

MELITOPOL, June 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian strikes on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant's (ZNPP) training center on June 5, as well as a night attack on a hotel in Energodar ahead of a meeting between International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi and Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev in Kaliningrad are no coincidence; Kiev is thus trying to employ the attacks as a pressure tool, ZNPP communications director Yevgeniya Yashina told TASS.

"At night, they hit the hotel in the satellite town. Yesterday, several strikes targeted the ZNPP's unique training center. Grossi and Likhachev are scheduled to meet today to discuss the plant's safety. Do you think it's a coincidence? I don't believe it. It rather confirms the trend of using Ukrainian strikes on civilian infrastructure as a pressure tool in the nuclear standoff," Yashina said.

On June 5, Ukrainian troops launched several drone attacks on the training center of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, housing the world’s sole full-scale reactor hall simulator. Employees undergo both initial and advanced training there, and emergency response drills are also held at the site.

Tonight, the Ukrainian armed forces launched an attack on the hotel in Energodar with the use of a drone, sparking a blaze. No injuries were reported, and the rescuers managed to prevent the fire from spreading.