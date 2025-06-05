EU wants to launch preemptive strike against Russia by continuing war in Ukraine - Orban

BUDAPEST, June 5. /TASS/. EU leaders believe it is their duty to fight Russia, which is why they are continuing the war in Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

According to him, the current EU leadership is trying to replace its main task of improving the well-being of its member countries with fighting Russia. Brussels believes its primary objective is to "fight Russia in the East," the prime minister said. "According to Brussels' military propaganda, Russia could attack the EU and NATO countries, and only a preemptive strike can stop it," Orban said. He noted that the war in Ukraine, which EU leaders want to continue, is being considered as such a preemptive strike.