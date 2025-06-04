NEW YORK, June 4. /TASS/. The United States does not intend to provide the "coalition of the willing" with air defense systems after a peace deal on Ukraine is reached, Bloomberg reported saying European nations understood that this would be the case after consultations with the American administration.

The agency said that Britain and France consider US air defense support necessary as a deterrent against Russia if the conflict in Ukraine is settled.

According to its sources, London and Paris remain hopeful that the United States will provide intelligence data on the situation on the border between Russia and Ukraine, and also "hope that Trump will intervene if British and French troops become targets for the Russian" army in Ukraine. According to Bloomberg, France and Britain "have completed planning on where [their] forces can be deployed and how they will act." Europe believes that a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis is "increasingly unlikely."

Earlier, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu warned in an interview with TASS that the deployment of "peacekeepers" on Russia's historical territories could lead to World War III. He drew attention to the fact that the "coalition of the willing" is making plans to introduce a military contingent into Ukraine under the guise of peacekeepers. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has repeatedly said that the presence of NATO troops under any flag and in any capacity on Ukrainian soil is a threat to Russia, Moscow will not accept this under any circumstances.