Turkmenistan attaches great importance to gas export projects to EU — President

ASTANA, May 30. /TASS/. Turkmenistan attaches great importance to projects aimed at exporting Turkmen gas to Europe, the country's President Serdar Berdimuhamedow, said at the first summit of Central Asian countries and Italy in Astana.

"Turkmenistan has colossal reserves of natural gas and is pursuing a policy of diversifying its supplies to international markets. In this regard, we attach great importance to projects aimed at exporting Turkmen gas to Europe," he said.

Berdimuhamedow named hydrogen energy as another promising area of joint work.

"As is known, in the next decade, natural gas will remain the dominant source of hydrogen. And here we are ready for mutually beneficial cooperation with Italian partners," he added.

Turkmenistan is the largest player in the oil and gas market in Asia. The country's hydrocarbon resources are estimated at more than 71 billion tons of oil equivalent, which is more than 20 billion tons of oil and more than 50 trillion cubic meters of natural gas. Turkmenistan ranks fourth in the world in proven natural gas reserves after Russia, Iran and Qatar.

The summit of Central Asian countries and Italy is being held for the first time. Italy is represented by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is in Kazakhstan on an official visit.