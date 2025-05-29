MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Western nations are trembling at the sight of the Russian army’s successful advances in Ukraine and are desperately attempting to prolong the conflict by any means, Alexander Volfovich, the Secretary of Belarus’ Security Council, said during a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Shoigu.

"Today, Russia showcases the latest achievements of its military-industrial complex not only through grand parades on Red Square but also through tangible victories on the battlefield, demonstrating the competence and resolve of our military personnel. There is steady, confident progress. Why? Because the West is visibly shaken, resorting to unsuccessful attempts to drag out this conflict. I believe that the wisdom of the Russian leadership, coupled with some sensible reflections or considerations on the part of the Ukrainian authorities, can pave the way toward a compromise - one that aligns with our shared interests and benefits the Russian and Ukrainian peoples alike," Volfovich stated during discussions at the 13th international summit of high-level security officials.

He emphasized, "The objectives of our military operation are truly noble. The West seeks to obscure or dismiss these goals, refusing to acknowledge the original reasons for this conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin rightly points out the importance of examining the root causes - something the West is unwilling to confront."