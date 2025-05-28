German authorities to do everything to prevent Nord Stream 2 pipeline start

BERLIN, May 28. /TASS/. The German government will do its utmost to prevent the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from being commissioned, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said at a press conference after talks with Vladimir Zelensky.

"We will make every endeavor so that the Nord Stream 2 can be never launched," Merz said. The chancellor also vowed "to ratchet up pressure on Russia," saying that "the work is underway on the 18th sanctions package." "We are holding negotiations in this regard with the United States," he noted.

The decision was made to use revenues from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine last year at the level of G7 member-countries, Merz reminded. "We will discuss this topic again as far as possible at the next G7 summit," he noted. "We are working proactively on preparation of further measures," the German chancellor added.

Germany and Ukraine are going to held intergovernmental consultations at the turn of this year, the chancellor added.