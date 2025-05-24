Trump says US makes lots of hypersonic missiles

NEW YORK, May 24. /TASS/. The US has completed the development of hypersonic missiles and is producing them in large quantities, US President Donald Trump said.

"We are the designer of it. We are now building them, lots of them," he told West Point graduates in the commencement address, without elaborating.

He also reiterated the assertion that Russia was able to build its own hypersonic missiles after getting certain data from the US during President Barak Obama administration.

US Department of Defense officials earlier conceded that the US lagged behind Russia and China in producing hypersonic missiles.