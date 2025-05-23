Chinese leader's visit to Moscow gives new impetus to Russia-China relations — ambassador

BLAGOVESHCHENSK, May 23. /TASS/. The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the May 9 celebration in Moscow has set a new momentum for the development of Russian-Chinese relations, Chinese Ambassador to the Russian Federation Zhang Hanhui said.

Under the leadership of the Russian president and his Chinese counterpart, Sino-Russian relations are going through the best period in history, "demonstrating strong dynamism and wide prospects for development," the ambassador said at a plenary session of the AmurExpo 2025 Russian-Chinese Economic Forum.

"Chinese leader Xi Jinping has recently visited Russia and took part in the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War. Together with Russian President Vladimir Putin, they outlined new guidelines and comprehensive plans for advancing the bilateral relations, which has given new impetus to the development of ties between our countries. As comprehensive strategic partners, China and Russia adhere to the principles of mutual benefit and keep elevating the level of their practical cooperation," the diplomat noted.

The AmurExpo 2025 Russian-Chinese Economic Forum is taking place in Russian and Chinese cities, Blagoveshchensk and Heihe, on May 22-25. The first day of the forum was devoted to the regional agenda. The official start of the business program is set for May 23. In total, more than 100 business, cultural and special events are planned. The central theme of the AmurExpo 2025 is the strengthening of interstate cooperation in the interests of global and regional economy. The AmurExpo forum has been held in Blagoveshchensk since 1992.