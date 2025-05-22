Ex-German Chancellor still positively views Nord Stream 2 project — Bild

BERLIN, May 22. /TASS/. Ex-German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder still believes that the decision of his country’s previous authorities to rely on importing natural gas from Russia was correct and positively views the Nord Stream 2 project, the Bild newspaper reported citing his letter to the regional parliament of the federal state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

"Let me start with my position on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which was and remains positive. <...> When I was Federal Chancellor, it was always clear to me that Germany is a resource-poor industrial country and its prosperity can be maintained and increased if it remains competitive on the world market. This requires a cheap and reliable supply of electricity to industries," Schroeder wrote.

In January Schroeder was supposed to testify at a meeting of the parliamentary commission investigating the activities of the MV Climate and Environment Protection Fund. According to media reports, this fund was created in the federal state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern to protect the Nord Stream 2 project from American sanctions. Then the former Chancellor did not appear at the meeting, and it later became known that he was forced to go to hospital.

Speaking about the importance of natural gas supplies to the country, Schroeder also pointed out that renewable energy sources are unreliable due to their dependence on weather conditions, and this forces the country to import electricity from other countries, where it is generated at hydroelectric and nuclear power plants. He noted that the current economic recession in Germany shows "what problems a sharp increase in the cost of electricity creates."

"Therefore, now, as then, it seems to me that generating electricity from gas is the best solution," Schroeder wrote, noting that transporting gas by pipeline is more environmentally friendly than transporting liquefied natural gas by tankers.

Schroeder also noted that using gas as a transitional source of electricity in Germany before the final introduction of renewable energy was not his idea, and this strategy was also supported by his predecessor Helmut Kohl. "It was always rational and beneficial for Germany," Schroeder wrote.

On his role in the project

Schroeder explained to the MPs that his position as chairman of the board of directors of Nord Stream 2 AG meant that he would act as a representative of the company and would not be involved in its operational activities. In particular, he admitted that he knew nothing about the details of the pipeline construction process, and also had no influence on the processes of obtaining approvals from government agencies.

"You probably want to know whether I also discussed this pipeline project with the Russian President. Of course. <…> And I repeat once again: I was and still am convinced that Germany will need cheap gas as an energy source in the coming years in order to prevent further economic decline," Schroder wrote, wishing the MPs success in their investigation.