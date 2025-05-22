US to be complicit in potential Israeli attack on Iran's nuclear facilities — MFA

DUBAI, May 22. /TASS/. Iran will consider the US complicit in a potential Israeli attack on its nuclear facilities and hold Washington and Tel Aviv accountable, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"Iran warns the Zionist regime (Israel – TASS) against any rash actions and declares that any threats or violations by this regime will be met with a tough and decisive response. We are also convinced that, in the event of an attack on Iranian nuclear facilities by the Zionist regime, the US government will be complicit and bear legal responsibility for it," Araghchi said in a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi.

"In light of the repeated threats, Iran will be forced to take a number of measures to protect its nuclear facilities, and the IAEA will be informed," the diplomat added.

He added that Iran's nuclear program is under comprehensive IAEA monitoring and none of the agency's reports have indicated any deviation from its peaceful nature. "Any threats to attack nuclear facilities violate international law, the UN Charter, and the IAEA Statute," Araghchi said.

On May 21, CNN reported, citing sources in US ruling circles, that Israel was preparing to strike Iran's nuclear infrastructure. According to these sources, the probability of such an attack has increased significantly in recent months. It is possible that Israel will attempt to demonstrate force in order to pressure Tehran into making concessions during negotiations with Washington or to disrupt the settlement process, the TV channel pointed out.

The US and Iran have held four rounds of talks mediated by Oman. The first round took place in Muscat on April 12; the second, in Rome on April 19; the third, in Muscat on April 26; and the fourth, once again in Oman’s capital, on May 11. The Iranian delegation to the talks is headed by Araghchi, while the US delegation is led by special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff.