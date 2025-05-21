US maintains option of imposing sanctions on Russia, but would prefer a deal — Rubio

WASHINGTON, May 21. /TASS/. The US reserves the right to impose more sanctions against Russia, but would prefer not to use the option while a Ukrainian settlement is being sought, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said during a hearing at the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

"The president has made clear that he understands clearly he has options with increased sanctions on Russia, if necessary," the secretary said when asked why President Donald Trump’s administration. "He would prefer that they agree to a peace deal, and so it's a process of trying to encourage them to reach peace. If ultimately that doesn't work the president has publicly stated he's very well aware of the sanctions options, devastating sanctions options."

Earlier, Trump said in response to Vladimir Zelensky's calls for more sanctions against Russia that he would make such decisions himself. He praised his phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and several European leaders. The conversation between Putin and Trump lasted more than two hours on Monday, as they mostly discussed ways to settle the conflict in Ukraine.

Following the call, Putin said that he had started by thanking Trump for the US support in resuming direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. According to the Russian president, Moscow is ready to work with Kiev on a memorandum that would address settlement principles, a possible timeline for reaching a peace deal, and a potential ceasefire. Russia sees eliminating the root causes of the crisis as a priority, he said.