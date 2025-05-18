Inaugural mass for Pope Leo XIV underway at St. Peter’s Square

VATICAN, May 18. /TASS/. The inaugural mass marking the official commencement of the pontificate of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV is underway at St. Peter’s Square, with the event launched inside the principal Catholic cathedral, en-route from the tomb of Saint Peter in its crypt.

The largest delegations that arrived for the ceremony are from Italy, Peru - where Pope Leo XIV served as a missionary for several decades during his pastoral ministry - and the United States, his country of origin.

The United States is represented by Vice President JD Vance, who visited Pope Francis before his passing on Easter (April 20), along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The latter has already held a series of meetings at the Vatican in recent days. It is possible that Vice President Vance will hold a private meeting with the Pope despite a fully booked schedule.