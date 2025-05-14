Brazilian embassy confirms president's plane to make stopover in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The Brazilian embassy in Russia has confirmed that the plane of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will make a stopover in Moscow.

"The Brazilian embassy is aware that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will make a technical stop in Moscow. The embassy does not have any additional information on this issue," an official at the Brazilian diplomatic mission told TASS.

Earlier, Lula da Silva said that he intends to return to Moscow after his visit to China to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the upcoming Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin will inform the press if Putin holds a meeting with the Brazilian leader today.