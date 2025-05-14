Baku reports shelling of Azerbaijani army positions from Armenia

BAKU, May 14. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has reported the shelling of its army positions from Armenian territory.

"On May 13, from 8:45 pm to 9:30 pm (4:45 pm to 5:30 pm GMT), units of the Armenian Armed Forces intermittently used small arms to fire at Azerbaijani army positions from the directions of Goris and Chambarak," the ministry said in a statement.

In response, Azerbaijani forces reportedly took "appropriate response measures" in the affected areas.

However, the Armenian Defense Ministry has dismissed the allegations, calling them unfounded.

"The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's claim that allegedly on May 13, from 8:45 pm to 9:30 pm (4:45 pm to 5:30 pm GMT), units of Armenia's Armed Forces opened fire toward Azerbaijani positions along the eastern and southeastern sections of the border does not correspond to reality," the press service stated.