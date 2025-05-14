India’s Operation Sindoor tests New Delhi’s ties with QUAD — magazine

NEW DELHI, May 14. /TASS/. India’s Operation Sindoor, conducted amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, has become a litmus test for New Delhi’s relations with the other QUAD members (Australia, Japan, and the United States), who did not support it, the India Today magazine reported.

"India's recent military strikes on Pakistan-based terror camps, a response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, received no support from the Quad - the US, Japan, Australia, and India - united to counter China. No endorsements, no tweets, not even a nod," the magazine pointed out.

"While India waged a war on Pakistan-sponsored terror through Operation Sindoor, her so-called Quad allies ghosted her in real time. US President Donald Trump's diplomacy visibly turned the Quad from a strategic alliance into a WhatsApp group chat, leaving messages unread," India Today noted.

In addition, the magazine stressed that "in his attempt to claim credit for the fragile de-escalation after days of hot battle between Indian and Pakistani armed forces, Donald Trump <…> declared that India and Pakistan would negotiate at a neutral venue and offered to mediate on Kashmir, a proposal, even from friends, India firmly rejects."

India-Pakistan relations soured after the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, in the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 25 Indian citizens and a Nepali national. In the early hours of May 7, Indian forces began attacking terrorist bases in Pakistan. In response, the Pakistani government launched a large-scale military operation codenamed Bunyan-um Marsoos.

On May 10, New Delhi and Islamabad agreed to a ceasefire. Prior to the announcement of the agreement, US President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social page that India and Pakistan had agreed to a complete ceasefire brokered by Washington.