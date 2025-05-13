West still considering sending troops to Ukraine — US diplomat

WASHINGTON, May 13. /TASS/. Washington and Europe continue to discuss scenarios for putting Western boots on the ground in Ukraine if a peace agreement with Russia is achieved, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker has told reporters.

Asked whether Washington was ready to provide Brussels with the kind of support that would allow Europe to send troops to Ukraine, Whitaker answered like a true diplomat, not willing to commit to anything.

"I think all of these topics are all related," he said. "Whatever the United States’ role, and whatever Europe's role, and our allies’ role, you know, the United States will be able to provide. But <…> those negotiations, those decisions, those are ultimately up to the president of the United States."

"I think everything is on the table to try to get a peace deal," he continued.

"Ultimately, both sides, Russia and Ukraine, are going to have to agree to that deal, and then the deal will have to hold in," the US diplomat added. "Europe's role, United States’ role, I think that is all being negotiated by President Trump and his team."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has repeatedly stated that the presence of NATO troops under any flag and in any capacity on Ukrainian soil is a threat to Russia, and that Moscow will not accept it under any conditions.