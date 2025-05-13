Ukraine plan of Brazil, China to bring peace back in Europe — Lula

BEIJING, May 13. /TASS/. The proposals of Brazil and China on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict will lay the foundation for a comprehensive dialogue between the parties and the restoration of peace in Europe, Brazil's head of state Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said at a joint press address following his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

"The common agreements between Brazil and China, aimed at a political solution to the crisis in Ukraine, provide the basis for a comprehensive dialogue that will bring peace back to Europe," the Brazilian leader stated.

Lula da Silva reiterated his call for a reform of the United Nations, emphasizing that the current format of the UN Security Council does not allow it to address the planet's major challenges. "The Security Council must reflect the diversity that has emerged in today's realities," he emphasized.

On May 12, CNN Brasil quoted the Brazilian president’s foreign policy advisor, Celso Amorim, as saying that Lula da Silva offered to mediate talks on Ukraine with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on May 9. Amorim added that the position of the Brazilian government was close to that of the administration of US President Donald Trump, which is to facilitate the earliest possible start of the negotiation process.