EU to prepare fresh anti-Russian sanctions unless truce in Ukraine starts by May 13

BERLIN, May 12. /TASS/. The German government in coordination with its European partners will launch preparations for additional anti-Russian sanctions if by the end of the day on May 12 a ceasefire is not achieved in Ukraine, German Government Spokesperson Stefan Kornelius told journalists.

"The clock is ticking," he said at a news conference in Berlin. "We still have 12 hours until the end of the day, and if the ceasefire is not in place by then, the European side will move for further sanctions," the spokesperson said.

Asked whether the Europeans would start on new sanctions "when this day is over," the official answered in the affirmative.

"That’s exactly right. After midnight, political advisers will begin work on potential sanction measures. At the same time, we are readying the 17th sanctions package in Brussels. This work is underway simultaneously with preparations for talks [in Istanbul]," Kornelius explained.

On May 10, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Polish Premier Donald Tusk visited Kiev where, during talks with the Ukrainian side, they proposed a 30-day ceasefire beginning on May 12.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking to reporters in the Kremlin on May 11, proposed to the Kiev authorities to resume without any preconditions the direct talks they had interrupted at the end of 2022. He suggested a face-to-face sitdown in Istanbul on May 15.

The Russian leader also noted that previously, Russia had repeatedly declared ceasefires that were invariably violated by the Kiev regime, including the most recent three-day truce introduced during the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.