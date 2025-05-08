Venezuelan president highly estimates his meeting with Kadyrov

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who is on an official visit to Russia, has highly assessed his meeting with head of Russia’s Republic of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov.

"We held a fruitful meeting with Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov <…> that was aimed to give an impetus to building a new world based on cooperation, mutual trust, and solidarity between peoples," he wrote on his Telegram channel. "This meeting will help strengthen friendship with the Chechen Republic."

Caracas "will continue conducting diplomacy of peace, promoting brotherhood and advocating the right of nations to self-determination," he underscored.