Venezuelan president highly estimates his meeting with Kadyrov

Caracas "will continue conducting diplomacy of peace, promoting brotherhood and advocating the right of nations to self-determination," Nicolas Maduro underscored

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who is on an official visit to Russia, has highly assessed his meeting with head of Russia’s Republic of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov.

"We held a fruitful meeting with Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov <…> that was aimed to give an impetus to building a new world based on cooperation, mutual trust, and solidarity between peoples," he wrote on his Telegram channel. "This meeting will help strengthen friendship with the Chechen Republic."

Caracas "will continue conducting diplomacy of peace, promoting brotherhood and advocating the right of nations to self-determination," he underscored.

India informed UNSC member countries about operation against Pakistan — media
According to the Hindu, the meeting was attended by envoys from Russia, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and non-permanent members
Kiev is the only obstacle to ceasefire — Russian foreign ministry’s spokeswoman
Earlier, Kellogg alleged that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attitude is the only obstacle to a proposed 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine
Putin, Maduro sign strategic partnership treaty between Russia, Venezuela
According to the Kremlin, the agreement covers cooperation in the field of security, the fight against terrorism, extremism, the falsification of history and the glorification of Nazism
North Korean missiles fall down in Sea of Japan outside Japan’s economic zone — TV
No damage was reported
Polish lawmaker claims his country sent troops to Ukraine — portal
According to the report, Roman Fritz demanded to suspend the ongoing parliament meeting, so that the deputy prime minister "could give a full account and reveal the truth"
Press review: 29 leaders to attend Moscow V-Day Parade as EU backs Russian gas ban by 2027
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 7th
Russian budget deficit reached $39.9 bln in January-April 2025, Finance Ministry says
Federal budget expenditures gained 20.8% and totaled $191.3 bln
Estonia bans Slovak prime minister’s plane from flying in its airspace
As a result, Robert Fico will not arrive in Moscow in time to attend events planned for the evening of May 8
IN BRIEF: What is known about repelling night UAV attack on Russian regions
The air defense forces prevented an attack of nine Ukrainian UAVs over Moscow overnight, said Mayor Sergey Sobyanin
Flying above clouds: Alaska – Siberia air route’s backstage heroes
Direct Russia-Ukraine contacts should be next step — US vice president
JD Vance added that it is "probably impossible" for Washington "to mediate this entirely without at least some direct negotiation" between Moscow and Kiev
Russian military doing everything to celebrate Victory in peace — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that "the Kiev regime continues to demonstrate its true nature"
Russia no longer interested in G8 format — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that the center of economic development has already shifted in another direction, and other countries are already legislators of economic processes
Trump proclaims May 8 Victory Day for World War Two
At the same time, US President said the United States pays "tribute to all those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their Nation, their liberty, and the survival of Western civilization"
Pakistan's Defense Ministry says shot down five Indian aircraft
Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, in turn, stated that the Pakistan Air Force had not lost a single aircraft
India informed UNSC member countries about operation against Pakistan — media
According to the Hindu, the meeting was attended by envoys from Russia, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and non-permanent members
Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter gets maximally automated cockpit
The pilot may not engage in piloting after the take-off and can instead focus on searching for and attacking targets, according to the developer
Trump says will announce first trade deal on May 8
On April 2, US President announced plans to impose customs duties on products from 185 countries
Zelensky’s May 9 threats deal blow on his own people — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova emphasized that Vladimir Zelensky’s remarks further expose the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime
Kellogg’s remarks about Putin obstructing ceasefire raise eyebrows — diplomat
In Maria Zakharova words, Russia has never opposed the idea of a ceasefire
Houthis say their two drones hit Ramon Airport in southern Israel
On Monday and Tuesday, the Israeli Air Force carried out massive strikes in Yemen in response to the bombardment of Ben Gurion
Russia exerts efforts to avoid escalation of India-Pakistan conflict — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov clarified that the possibility of Russian mediation is not under discussion so far
Kremlin publishes agreement between Russia, Venezuela
The document contains 25 articles on, in particular, cooperation in the military-technical, space, aviation, sports, cultural spheres, the creation of an independent financial infrastructure, as well as countering the distortion of the results of the Second World War
Operation Sindoor, strikes exchanged: escalation between India, Pakistan
According to the Indian Defense Ministry, overnight on May 7, the armed forces started Operation Sindoor and delivered strikes on nine targets in Pakistan and the Pakistan-administered part of Jammu and Kashmir union territory
Russian stock indices in the green on Wednesday — market data
The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index gained 0.46% to 2,833.09 points
PREVIEW: Putin to hold talks with Xi Jinping
These talks will be the third contact between the two leaders since the beginning of the year
EU to include Surgutneftegaz into new sanctions package — Bloomberg
The European Commission hopes to get an approval for the sanctions package by EU members by May 20
Serbian president says he does not care about reaction to his visit to Moscow
"I was elected by the people of Serbia, not the people from Riga, or Tallin, or Vilnius, or anywhere else," Aleksandar Vucic said
Kiev’s terrorist attacks justify continuation of special military operation
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Dmitry Peskov said that Kiev has so far "not made a single statement pointing to its readiness to join" the truce proposed by Vladimir Putin
MC-21 prototype aircraft made flight from Irkutsk to Zhukovsky
The jet will be prepared there for certification tests as part of the import phaseout program, United Aircraft Corporation said
Ceasefire cannot bring durable solution to Ukraine conflict, Lavrov argues
According to Russia’s top diplomat, threats to the country’s security that arose due to NATO’s eastward enlargement and efforts to draw Ukraine into the North Atlantic Alliance should be given priority
Vietnam set to expand cooperation with Russia in energy sector — deputy prime minister
As Bui Thanh Son noted, the republic "is interested in learning more from its partners, especially in the field of high and new technologies" in order to create a basis for the development of effective interaction between states in the energy sector
Russian senator says India, Pakistan may need no mediators to settle conflict peacefully
Andrey Denisov believes "that the war must be ended peacefully"
Pakistan strikes Indian army battalion’s headquarters — Pakistani Defense Ministry
General Ahmed Chaudhry further reported that Pakistan's forces struck multiple Indian military positions in the districts of Chhatri, Jura, and Sarliya in Kashmir
Hungarian PM’s office rules out his trip to Moscow for 80th anniversary of Victory
Gergely Gulyas was commenting on the decision of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to go to the Russian capital to celebrate the anniversary of Victory at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin
Trump again says US did more for victory over Nazi Germany than Soviet Union
Earlier in the day, Trump signed a proclamation to declare May 8 Victory Day for World War Two
Serbian president arrives in Moscow — correspondent
Earlier, the plane of Aleksandar Vucic landed in Baku for refueling
29 foreign leaders to attend Victory Parade in Moscow — Kremlin aide
According to Yury Ushakov, the list includes Brazil, Serbia, Slovakia and China
FSB prevents terrorist plot near war monument in Kherson Region
The press service noted that earlier, on orders from their handlers, the suspects unsuccessfully attempted to blow up a motor vehicle carrying Russian servicemen
Russia-US talks continue at same pace — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov noted that the pace of the talks has not decreased
Russia, Venezuela agree to cooperate on arms control
Moscow and Caracas have agreed to jointly prevent the arms race in space
Russian MFA lambasts EU over moves that hinder leaders from attending Victory Day events
Maria Zakharova said the refusal of Lithuania and Latvia to allow the plane carrying Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to fly through their airspace represents "another egregious case" of that practice
Hungary, Slovakia to oppose Brussels’ plan for refusing from Russian gas — top diplomat
According to Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, the European Commission’s plan to refuse from Russian gas and nuclear fuel threatens Hungary’s energy security
Russia heard no initiatives to create demilitarized zone from Kiev — Kremlin
"We have not heard a single statement to this effect from Kiev," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Russian Transport Ministry expects to return to flight schedule by end of day — minister
The situation is under control, Roman Starovoyt said
China, Russia to join forces in defending just world, countering hegemony — Xi
The Chinese president also said that Beijing and Moscow will "promote the creation of a more equitable and reasonable global governance system"
Conflict in Ukraine cannot be resolved without US effort — German chancellor
Friedrich Merz added that the Europeans are ready to make their own contribution into the peace process
Putin lauds Maduro’s contribution to how Moscow-Caracas relations develop
The Russian president noted that this year marks not only the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War but also 80 years of diplomatic ties between Moscow and Caracas
Russian troops liberate Lipovoye community in Donetsk region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Laos leader to skip Victory Day celebrations in Moscow because of COVID
Sisoulith was among the 29 state leaders expected in Moscow on Victory Day
Kiev wants to swap Kursk Region residents for detained Ukrainians — ombudswoman
According to Tatyana Moskalkova, she considers Kiev's detention of civilians a flagrant violation not only of international norms and rules, but also of norms of morality and ethics
North Korea launches several ballistic missiles toward Sea of Japan — agency
According to Yonhap, the missiles were launched from the vicinity of the city of Wonsan
Passengers crowding in Sheremetyevo Airport were for short time — airport’s press service
"All the accepted flights were promptly serviced," the press service added
Victory Day truce declared by Putin comes into effect
The ceasefire came into effect from 00:00 Moscow time (9:00 p/m/ GMT) on May 8 and will last for 72 hours, until 00:00 Moscow time (9:00 p.m. GMT) on May 11
North Korea’s ballistic missile launch of no threat to US, its allied — USINDOPACOM
The previous ballistic missile launch was conducted by North Korea on March 10 when South Korea and the United States began the Freedom Shield drills
Trump plans to rename Persian Gulf — media
US leader plans to present the decision during his upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia, according to The Associated Press
North Korean troops not to take part in Moscow’s Victory Day Parade — Kremlin
Parade units from 13 countries will take part in the May 9 military parade on Moscow’s Red Square, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said
Russia developing cooperation with North Korea in all spheres — Russian diplomat
Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya noted that North Korean units "took an active part in the liberation of Russian territories"
Pakistan's forces down two Indian fighter jets — media
In addition, passenger aircraft flying in Pakistani airspace are being rerouted to land at Karachi Airport, Geo TV reported
Kremlin calls Putin-Maduro talks 'very thorough'
According to Dmitry Peskov, specific cases were discussed: energy, oil affairs, projects related to various aspects of energy interaction, projects related to the establishment of production
Russia’s Defense Minister Belousov holds talks with Congolese counterpart
Both countries' "ties in the military and military-technical sphere are largely the engine of bilateral cooperation," the Russian defense minister underlined
Bank of Russia sets dollar rate at 80.86 rubles for May 8-12
The official euro rate was lifted by 23 kopecks to 92.1439 rubles
LNG complex for China's terminals to be built in Primorsky Region
"By expanding LNG production and by making a refueling infrastructure on the Ussuri Highway under the new investment project, the business will offer fuel for the Primorsky Region's motor transport enterprises and for export terminals on the border between Russia and China," Aurora LNG's CEO Denis Vorobyov said
Venezuela looking at manufacturing Russian cars — top diplomat
According to Yvan Gil Pinto, countries are already negotiating potential industrial cooperation
Xi Jinping expects his meeting with Putin to give powerful momentum to Russia-China ties
The Chinese president said he hoped to join leaders of other countries in honoring the heroes who gave their lives to win the world’s war on Nazism
MCV sales in Russia plummeted by 50% in April 2025
Sales in January-April 2025 declined by 36% to 4,400 units
FSB uploads video of suspects confessing to plotting terror attacks in Kherson Region
The FSB reported earlier on Wednesday that it had detained three Ukrainian nationals for plotting a terror attack at the T-34 tank monument honoring the liberation of Kakhovka by Soviet troops from the German invaders
Venezuela admires Russian people, their contribution to Nazi Germany’s defeat — Maduro
The Venezuelan president asserted that European nations owe a profound debt of gratitude to the Red Army and the Soviet Union for their liberation from the Nazi regime in 1945
Kadyrov to attend some of Putin's international meetings
The Russian president has more than 15 international meetings scheduled for May 7-10
Putin meets with Mongolian president in Kremlin
According to Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Putin plans to discuss the main directions for the development of relations between Moscow and Ulaanbaatar in various fields at the meeting with the Mongolian president
Indian, Pakistani security advisors spoke amid escalation — top Pakistani diplomat
National security advisor to the Pakistani prime minister and Director General of Inter-Service Intelligence spoke after India’s May 7 raid
Trump may announce trade deal with UK on May 8 — newspaper
This will be Washington’s first trade deal after it imposed customs tariffs
Russia to ban import, transit of fish products from several EU enterprises from May 12
According to the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance, the ban applies to two enterprises from Estonia, two from Denmark, and one from France
Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow to participate in May 9 events
The Chinese leader will stay in Russia on a visit from May 7 to 10
Pakistan’s airports resume regular operation
According to the Authority, the country’s airspace is open and safe for passenger flights
Witkoff’s meeting with UNSC members focused on Iran, Palestine, Ukraine
According to Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, other matters were also raised
Pakistan opens fire along Line of Control in Kashmir — Indian military
According to the ANI agency, "Indian land troops responded proportionally"
Pakistan attacks temple in Jammu and Kashmir — Indian sources
India's Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu said that three visitors of the temple were killed
Lithuania, Latvia close their airspace for Vucic’s plane on its way to Moscow — media
Vucic plans to travel to Moscow to attend the Victory Parade on May 9
Palestinian president to arrive in Russia on May 8, to hold talks with Putin on May 10
According to diplomat Abdel Hafiz Nofal, Mahmoud Abbas and Russian leader will discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip and bilateral relations
Kremlin spokesman redirects to Kiev questions about purpose UAV attack on Moscow
The Ukrainian military launched a large-scale UAV attack on Russian regions in the early hours of Wednesday
Mediators insist that US rather than Israel controls aid delivery to Gaza — media outlet
According to the news report, the consultations are now centered on "allowing the US to control the entry of humanitarian supplies into the Gaza Strip and their distribution within the enclave"
Trump says time for decisions on Ukrainian reconciliation
Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly called for resolving the Ukraine conflict, highlighting the need to take Russia’s interests into account when addressing the root causes of the crisis
US starts mass production of advanced thermonuclear bombs — Department of Energy
The decision to produce B61-13 warheads was made in 2023 by the previous US administration led by Joe Biden
Developer of ‘soft power’ theory Joseph Nye dies at 88
He developed the concepts of smart power, and neoliberalism during six decades as a Harvard University professor
Russia, Venezuela stand against unilateral sanctions
The relevant document was signed by Presidents of Russia and Venezuela Vladimir Putin and Nicolas Maduro
Russian shooter Kuznetsova wins gold at 2025 ISSF World Cup Shotgun in Cyprus
Kuznetsova, who participated in the tournament under a neutral status, won the gold medal having scored 54 points hitting on the target
Issue of sending German troops to Ukraine not being looked at now — Merz
Germany’s new chancellor once again reiterated plans to support and arm Ukraine’s armed forces, including together with the United States
US, Israel discuss creating interim administration in Gaza — Reuters
According to the sources, that it was a preliminary discussion, and no final decision has yet been made
China-Russia relations helped strategic stability, Xi Jinping says
According to the Chinese president, the spirit of strategic cooperation between China and Russia is based on unwavering good-neighborliness and friendship, comprehensive strategic cooperation, mutually beneficial engagement and a win-win boon
Oliver Stone might direct historical film in Moscow
"There will be a major undertaking, and it’s important for us to attract renowned directors, so that they can share their experience with our filmmakers.," Moscow Culture Department chief Alexey Fursin pointed out
Stronger ties with Africa among Russia’s foreign policy priorities — Putin
Russian President Vladimir Puitin said that, opening the meeting with President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso
Two Russian soldiers spent two minutes to storm Ukrainian position, take prisoners
Captured Ukrainian soldier Ivan Bobrushko revealed that his unit had planned to desert that evening, even identifying the route they intended to use to escape from their positions
Russia’s export duty on wheat to be $21.78 per metric ton from May 14
The duty on the export of barley will be zero, the Ministry said
Aliyev to skip Victory Day parade in Moscow — Kremlin aide
Aliyev was among the 29 state leaders expected in Moscow on Victory Day
Pakistan's shelling kills 15 Kashmiri civilians — ANI news agency
Аgency said 43 people were injured in the villages of Poonchi and Tangdhar
Paris backs Kiev that honors Hitler's collaborators — Russian deputy foreign minister
Alexander Grushko expressed hope that "the veil of narratives that are being imposed today falls from eyes of all peoples of Europe"
Putin holds talks with Cuban president
Putin and Diaz-Canel last met in person a year ago - also during Victory Day celebrations
Houthis say they attacked US aircraft carrier Harry Truman before truce with US
According to the spokesman, the Houthi attack made an American F-18 fighter jet crash
Almost all of Europe wages war on Russia under Nazi banners — Lavrov
"They have declared the goal of inflicting a strategic defeat on us on the battlefield like they did in the Operation Unthinkable plan," the Russian foreign minister underlined
