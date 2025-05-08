North Korea launches several ballistic missiles toward Sea of Japan — agency

SEOUL, May 8. /TASS/. North Korea has launched several ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

According to the agency, the missiles were launched from the vicinity of the city of Wonsan on the southeast of North Korea.

The previous ballistic missile launch was conducted by North Korea on March 10 when South Korea and the United States began the Freedom Shield drills. Pyongyang then launched several missiles toward the Yellow Sea.