Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow to participate in May 9 events

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Moscow to take part in special events devoted to the 80th anniversary of the Victory over Nazi Germany, a TASS correspondent reports.

The PRC leader's plane landed at Vnukovo-2 airport at about 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (GMT +3).

Xi will stay in Russia on a visit from May 7 to 10. Earlier, China Central Television reported that Xi will be accompanied by Cai Qi, Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and Wang Yi, Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister.

The Kremlin's press service announced that during the visit, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will discuss the scope of their comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation. They are also scheduled to hold strategic consultations on pressing international and regional issues. According to Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, the leaders will focus on the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline project, as well as touch upon Ukraine and Russia-U.S. relations during their talks on May 8.