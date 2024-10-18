Egyptian president praises Putin for promoting BRICS cooperation

CAIRO, October 18. /TASS/. President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin for the efforts Moscow is making to expand cooperation between the BRICS countries during Russia’s yearlong presidency.

"I would like to express my profound gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for the continuous efforts made during Russia’s presidency in BRICS and aimed at expanding member countries’ cooperation at all levels," el-Sisi said, addressing participants at the ongoing BRICS Business Forum in Russia in a video message, its text later distributed by the president’s administration.

The BRICS Business Forum "reflects the aspiration of the member states to develop relations that will contribute to the increase of mutual investment and trade, as well as implementation of joint projects." As "the world faces daunting international problems and crises, we need all parties to work together to find effective solutions and advance the process of sustainable development," el-Sisi noted.

The Egyptian president is convinced that "the role of BRICS is greatly enhancing in times of current global economic growth, given the member states’ great economic and investment opportunities." Egypt, for its part, "seeks to maximize the benefits of its unique geographical and strategic location," el-Sisi pointed out, referring to the Suez Canal Corridor Area Project and noting Cairo's plans for using renewable energy, new technologies, and selected manufacturing industries.

BRICS was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia became the group’s full members. On January 1, 2024, Russia took over the BRICS’ yearlong presidency. The BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22-24 will be the association’s main event during Russia’s presidency.