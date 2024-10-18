Georgian PM slams EU’s decision to halt Georgia’s integration process as biased

TBILISI, October 18. /TASS/. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze sees the European Union’s decision to suspend Georgia’s integration process as hypocritical, being that the alliance still supports Ukraine and Moldova.

"At the same time, positive assessments are voiced about Ukraine and Moldova, where television channels and political parties are being banned one after another. There is neither media pluralism nor political pluralism there, with corruption running rampant, institutions weakening, and these countries facing a slew of huge problems. Moreover, Moldova is still a CIS member. Objectivity is what matters most and here, one can see none," he told a news conference.

On Thursday, the European Union announced it was halting Georgia’s accession process, accusing the country of going against European values. According to the final statement of the EU’s summit, the European Union expresses its "readiness to support the Georgian people on their European path," thus drawing a line between its people and government. Apart from that, Brussels warned that it would keep a close eye on the upcoming parliamentary elections to see to it that they are ""free and fair, in line with international standards and with unhindered access for international and domestic election observers."

The document, however, does not specify what exactly Brussels expects from Tbilisi, but European officials have repeatedly demanded that Georgia scrap its foreign agent law, lift the ban on LGBT propaganda (the movement is designated as extremist and outlawed in Russia) and turn on Russia, joining the EU’s sanctions on Moscow, as Moldova’s authorities have done.