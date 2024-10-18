Israeli army carries out airstrikes on 150 targets in Gaza, Lebanon over past day

TEL AVIV, October 18. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force has struck about 150 targets in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the army press service said.

According to the statement, the targets included weapons depots, underground tunnels, sniper positions, observation towers, and enemy personnel.

In the Gaza Strip, ground units have expanded their operations near the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern part of the enclave. Throughout the day, Israeli forces killed dozens of Palestinian militants in the area, both in close combat and through air strikes, the army stated in a bulletin.

Israeli troops continue to conduct "targeted raids" in southern Lebanon, locating and destroying weapons and rocket launchers aimed at Israeli territory, the army reported.