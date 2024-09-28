Israeli Air Force attacks dozens of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon — statement

TEL AVIV, September 28. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force has carried out "extensive strikes" on dozens of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"Over the past two hours, the IAF conducted extensive strikes on dozens of terror targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the area of Beqaa, and in different areas in southern Lebanon," the statement reads.

"Among the targets struck were launchers aimed at Israeli civilians, buildings in which weapons were stored and terrorist infrastructure sites," the IDF specified.

"The IDF is continuing to strike terror targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanese territory," the army added.