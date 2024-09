MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo will visit Russia on September 25-28, a diplomatic source told TASS.

According to the source, he expects to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The president of Equatorial Guinea will fly to Moscow on September 25 to take part in the Russian Energy Week forum and will leave on September 28. He is planning to meet with Vladimir Putin."