No talks between Kremlin, Telegram founder Pavel Durov — spokesman

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The Kremlin has not held any negotiations with Telegram founder Pavel Durov, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The Kremlin held no talks with Durov," he said, commenting on media reports about Durov’s frequent travel to Russia after 2014 and about Russia’s mass media and telecommunications watchdog (Roskomnadzor) unblocking Telegram during Durov’s visit to St. Petersburg.

Putin’s press secretary also denied the existence of any agreements between the Kremlin and Durov. "No," he said, replying to a question on the matter. "I reiterate that no agreements existed between the Kremlin and Durov," Peskov stressed.