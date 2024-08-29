Two Palestinians killed in Israel’s raids on Gaza Strip — TV

DUBAI, August 29. /TASS/. Two people died and four more were wounded during Israel’s raids on the Gaza Strip, the Al Jazeera television channel said.

According to the television channel, one civilian was killed in Israel’s strike on a residential house in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. Another body was found in the debris of a house that was blown up by Israeli soldiers in a western suburb of the city of Gaza.

Four people were wounded in the Nuseirat camp in the center of the enclave.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.